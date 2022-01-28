Teen driver causes crash that kills 6 in Florida, report says

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials said a teenager who drove under the influence of either drugs or alcohol crashed into another vehicle at “a high rate of speed,” killing six people in Palm Beach County.

Deputies said the 17-year-old driver who caused the Thursday crash suffered minor injuries.

The teen was driving a 2019 BMW when he crashed into a Nissan Rogue carrying six people. The impact caused the Nissan to flip over in the median and roll until it landed upside down.

Five people in the Nissan died at the scene and the sixth died a short time later at a hospital.

According to a report from WPTV, the father of the teen said he and his wife were with their son Thursday night until 30 minutes before the crash. The father told the news station no alcohol was consumed.

An investigation is ongoing.