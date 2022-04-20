SUNRISE, Fla. (WFLA) — A teen died trying to rescue a South Florida driver whose car drove into a canal in Broward County Tuesday night, according to reports.

Around 11 p.m., the driver was lost in a Sunrise neighborhood and made a wrong turn before they ended up in the Sunrise Canal, according to NBC 6.

The 17-year-old was in the area with his mom when they came across the crash, NBC 6 reported. The teen jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the driver, but went underwater and didn’t come up for a while.

Emergency personnel pulled the teen from the water and gave him CPR at the scene, the news station said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.