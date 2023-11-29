TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 16-year-old boy has died after he fell from a balcony on a cruise ship over the weekend, according to a TMZ report.

A passenger told the outlet that the teen was aboard Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas, which was headed to Nassau, Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

“We’re told extensive efforts were made to save his life … with an announcement urging passengers to donate blood at the medical tent,” TMZ reported.

A source told TMZ that the boy later died at a hospital.

Photos shared with WOFL showed caution tape blocking part of an interior balcony. The photos also showed what appeared to be a tent blocking an area of the cruise ship’s deck.

Royal Caribbean sent the following statement to WFLA.com:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest and our hearts go out to the family. Out of respect for them, we won’t provide any further comment.”