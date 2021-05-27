Teen accused of killing 13-year-old Florida girl to be tried as adult, receives 1st-degree murder charge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Johns County teen accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old classmate will face first-degree premeditated murder charges and will be tried as an adult, officials say.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza announced the change in charges.

According to an indictment, 14-year-old Aiden Fucci has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey.

The St. John County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month that a medical examiner had determined that the cause of death for Bailey was “sharp force trauma by stabbing.” The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Larizza said Fucci stabbed Bailey 114 times.

Initially, Fucci was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his classmate’s death.

Bailey was reported missing by her family on Mother’s Day morning and was the subject of a statewide missing child alert. According to deputies, a resident who went out to help search for the girl found her body later that evening in the woods.

