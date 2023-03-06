A plane approaches for a landing at the Miami International Airport on Dec. 10, 2021. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Passengers with plans to travel to or from Miami International Airport Monday should expect delays, according to a travel advisory from airport officials.

In a tweet, the Miami International Airport said, “The FAA Miami Center is experiencing technical issues, and as a result, we are experiencing some delays.”

In a statement to WFLA, the FAA said it “temporarily paused flights to and from parts of South Florida due to a radar issue. The pause lasted about an hour.”

The issue affected the FAA’s Miami and Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Centers.

Passengers with plans to travel to MIA Monday are asked to follow up with their airlines for the latest information on their flights.

