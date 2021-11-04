Teacher resigns after making Florida third graders clean feces, urine in bathroom

The report’s findings ultimately explain why it is important for school staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH) —Officials with the Osceola School District say that a teacher that forced kids to clean feces off a bathroom floor has resigned.

According to WESH 2 News, the third-grade students at Celebration K-8 School were told to clean a boys bathroom last month after a student allegedly defecated all over the bathroom.

They say the teacher couldn’t pinpoint who did it, so they had all the third-grade boys pitch in.

One parent who wishes to remain anonymous says her son was one of the boys told to help clean up.

“I was like ‘how was your day at school?’ And he was like ‘it was good but, today I had to clean poop and pee from the floor,’” she said.

She said she immediately went to the school and met with the assistant principal.