TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve ever dreamed of belting out some of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits with up to 40 of your closest friends, now you can.

Cinemark announced Wednesday that fans can reserve an entire auditorium for the ultimate in-theater experience of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film.

“We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark’s Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “We are wonderstruck by this event’s sensational ticket sales and are thrilled to add a new era to our fan-favorite Private Watch Parties with our Private Swiftie Parties. Our larger-than-life screens and captivating surround sound deliver a most enchanting environment to sing and dance along with friends and family to the concert of the decade.”

Starting Oct. 19, Swiftie fans can have “Private Swiftie Parties” for about $800 at participating Cinemark theaters.

In the Tampa Bay area, only one Cinemark location is participating. Swiftie fans in Lakeland can rent out theaters at the Cinemark at Lakeland Square Mall located on US Highway 98 North.

Taylor Swift fans can also rent out a theater at the Universal Cinemark at CityWalk in Orlando. In the Miami area, the Cinemark Paradise 24 in Davie and the Cinemark Bistro Boca Raton are both participating.

To learn more about the “Private Swiftie Parties,” visit Cinemark’s website.