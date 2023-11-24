TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Are you “…Ready For It?” The University of Florida will debut a new Taylor-Swift inspired course in 2024.

In the course, titled “Musical storytelling with Taylor Swift and other iconic female artists,” students will embark on a 13-week deep-dive into the singer’s discography, according to the university website.

Students will “draw parallels between Swift’s enchanting lyrics and works by other famous female masterminds such as Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, and Dolly Parton,” the course description says, by analyzing themes such as “old flames, infidelity, aging, and double standards.”

UF joins a growing list of colleges and universities across the U.S. offering courses inspired by the “Anti-Hero” singer, including the Berklee College of Music, Stanford University and New York University.

Elsewhere in Florida, University of Miami graduate students can explore her approach to intellectual property as part of an entertainment law degree.