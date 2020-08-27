Task force wants to open Florida nursing homes to visitors

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A task force appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will recommend that nursing home and assisted living facilities begin allowing visitors after more than five months of keeping elderly residents isolated from loved ones.

The recommendations made Wednesday come with rules and leeway for nursing homes on how to implement them.

Critics are expressing concern over a patchwork approach that varies greatly.

Florida officials said there were about 4,400 people being treated in hospitals for the coronavirus as of Wednesday, a decrease of about 140 from the previous day. That is also down from peak levels of more than 9,500 five weeks ago.

