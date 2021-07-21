‘Tarnished our badge’: Florida deputy arrested for stalking woman, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida deputy is now facing charges of aggravated stalking after officials say a complaint was made by a woman the deputy had a previous relationship with.

According to Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, the North Port Police Department received an arrest warrant Tuesday evening for Deputy David Motz.

The sheriff says the woman alleged that Motz had been pursuing, harassing, and threatening her for some time.

“It is a sad day as another law enforcement officer has tarnished our badge and has broken that sacred trust, we work so hard to build,” Prummell said. “We are tasked with enforcing the laws and protecting our communities. This does not put us above it.”

According to the sheriff, Motz has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the completion of an investigation.

He was taken into custody Wednesday morning and booked into the Charlotte County Jail. He is being held without bond until his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.