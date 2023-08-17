TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Patricia Krentcil, a New Jersey woman who’s known as “Tan Mom,” announced she’s running for the U.S. Senate in Florida after coming “face to face with the heartbreaking issues affecting so many [in the state].”

The former Nutley resident, who now resides in Boca Raton, said Tuesday that she officially filed to run for the Senate. Krentcil first garnered attention back in 2012 when she was accused of taking her then 5-year-old daughter to a tanning salon.

“I know that I am different. And I have suffered for it. But us all being different is what makes this country so amazing and unique,” she told TMZ regarding her decision.

Krentcil filed paperwork to run as Republican, challenging incumbent GOP Senator Rick Scott in the 2024 senate election, according to her statement of candidacy filed with the Federal Elections Commission.

Although the famed mom has filed to run as a Republican, her campaign is advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, and universal health care, unusual platforms for a GOP campaign.

According to the 55-year-old’s campaign website, she is a “champion for those who are underserved and underheard.” The front page of the site also states, “Patricia is for everyone!”

The single mother of five recently starred in her own docuseries “Tan for 10,” which follows her attempt to quit tanning as part of an “extreme life makeover.” This series is where Krentcil forged a bond with the LGBTQ+ community. Now she wants those connections to change Washington D.C., TMZ reported.

“I want to use my power of fame and personal struggles to bring awareness of the need for equality and diversity, especially in a time when our nation is in such crisis,” her website says.

Krentcil said the campaign mangers for her Senate run would be Gregg Maliff and Adam Barta. Both were producers on her show.

In 2012, Krentcil was charged with child endangerment after she allegedly brought her young daughter to the tanning salon, leaving the girl with burns. But, in 2013, a grand jury refused to indict her on a child endangerment charged, clearing her of criminal charges, according to NBC News.

In New Jersey, it’s illegal for any child under 14 years old to use an artificial tanning bed, NBC reported.