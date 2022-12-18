STUART, Fla. (WFLA) — Two “traveling drug dealers” from Tampa were arrested Friday night after deputies said they got busted trying to sell methamphetamine and cocaine.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said Juanita Rose Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Ashley Rosetti, 32, were identified as suspects in a cocaine and meth distribution operation in its jurisdiction.

“Late Friday night the ladies were expecting to land a lucrative drug sale,” the sheriff’s office said. “But that sale turned out to be a bust, literally, as both women were arrested.”

Deputies said the two women were found with eight ounces of meth and a half ounce of cocaine. Detectives also found 16 grams of fentanyl and Narcan at the pair’s hotel room in Stuart.

(Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Martin County Sheriff’s Office)

Fluckes and Rosetti were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

They could face at least 15 years in prison if found guilty, according to the sheriff’s office.