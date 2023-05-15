TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa truck driver escaped a destructive crash without a scratch after being hit by a driver under the influence Sunday night, troopers said.

A report by the Florida Highway Patrol said a Tampa man was driving his semi-truck east on Alico Road in Lee County at 11:09 p.m. when he was hit by an SUV that made an improper lane change.

The SUV, driven by Martin John Bourgeois, age 64, of Fort Myers, ended up colliding into the right side of the semi-truck.

Troopers said after the crash, both vehicles became engulfed in flames. Photos of the crash’s aftermath showed both vehicles extensively damaged by the fire.

Credit: FHP

Credit: FHP

Credit: FHP

Fortunately, the truck driver survived with no injuries. Bourgeois also escaped with minor injuries.

According to the FHP, Bourgeois was arrested on a DUI charge.