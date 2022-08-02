TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for crimes dating back to January 2015. The announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice said the man, along with his co-conspirators, committed a variety of crimes, including COVID unemployment insurance benefit fraud.

Devaris McClain, 30, will spend five years and one month in federal prison “for conspiracy to commit access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.” His sentence includes paying back close to $100,000.

Court documents say that from January 2015 to August 2016, “McClain and his co-conspirators made counterfeit credit and debit cards by obtaining prepaid gift cards, embossing them with their names and other persons’ stolen personal identifying information (PII), and obliterating the magnetic strips on the backs of the cards to ensure employees at retail establishments would have to hand-key in the stolen account numbers embossed on the fronts of the cards.”

Then, USDOJ said the group used the cards to buy items, gift cards, and then used retail locations to turn the cards to cash. By doing so, the U.S. Department of Labor said McClain “fraudulently obtained debit card” in the name of a victim and withdrew $86,804 in unemployment insurance benefits that belonged to someone else.

On top of using the cards, “McClain also participated in a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance (UI) benefits from various state workforce agencies,” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency. U.S. Congress and former President Donald Trump passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to provide relief to struggling Americans.

A copy of the indictment for McClain, the court record shows that he also “defrauded” the U.S. government of $4,000 paid by COVID-19 unemployment benefits, using “unauthorized access devices” from July to August 2020. Those funds, like the amounts transferred in the previously detailed “conspiracy,” were put on debit cards in the names of other individuals, violating the law.

McClain pleaded guilty on Jan. 18, according to USDOJ. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said he will have to pay back $92,346.54 to the USDOL and other financial institutions.