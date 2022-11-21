TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — For years a video call was the only way for Yusel Quesada and his son to keep in touch. Despite multiple attempts to bring his son to Tampa, none had yet been successful. Yusel was desperate. He has been trying to bring his son Brayan to the United States since he was three years old.

He contacted WFLA’s Noticias Tampa Hoy four months ago, fearing that by not obtaining a response from American immigration authorities, his son would be drafted and forced into military service in Cuba.

“If he turns 18, they will call him and it is a service that he will provide for a political system with which we do not agree,” Yusel said.

Two months after Tampa Hoy started reporting on the story, and contacted several immigration attorneys and lawmakers, the case moved forward. Monday, the Quesadas found out they’d be able to interview for a visa to take Brayan to his father in Tampa.

The father and son will be in Guyana, a small country on South America’s North Atlantic coast, next to Venezuela. In Guyana, Yusel and Brayan will interview with immigration authorities at the U.S. consulate, allowing him to get a visa to enter the U.S.

“Brayan was super emotional,” Yusel said.

Yusel was relieved to learn his son would be able to come to the U.S. before turning 18, helping him avoid the draft. His son said he had even broken out in tears at learning his family would be reunited soon.

“We are here one step away from the interview, already at the gates of entering the United States, with great faith and great joy to arrive there, to our home,” Yusel told Tampa Hoy. “I didn’t expect that in such a short time, after we started moving things around with the case, there would be such a radical change.”

When he arrives, WFLA’s Noticias Tampa Hoy team will stand, exclusively, with the Quesada family to celebrate Brayan’s arrival in Tampa, where he’ll finally join his loved ones and start a new life in the U.S.