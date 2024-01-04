Related video: The Florida state senate sent a bill to Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk that would remove the cap on school choice vouchers for thousands of special needs students.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bill requiring instruction on the history of African Americans to include the sociopolitical circumstances surrounding slavery, dubbed the “Kamala Harris Truth in Slavery Teaching Act” was filed Wednesday morning.

Senate Bill 1192 says instruction is approved for the history of African Americans, including before political conflicts that led to slavery, the passage to America, the enslavement experience, and abolition.

The instruction also includes the sociopolitical circumstances surrounding slavery including the political parties that supported and adopted pro-slavery tenets to their party’s platform, and the American history and contribution of the diaspora to society.

The bill said students should understand the effects of prejudice, racism, and stereotyping, and what it means to be a “responsible and respectful person for the purpose of encouraging tolerance of diversity” in society.

Instruction will include the roles of the influential people who took the steps to “fulfill the promise of democracy and unite the nation,” to celebrate their stories and those who prospered under the circumstances.

Discussions in the classroom may address how individual freedom was infringed by slavery, discrimination, and segregation, and how the recognition of these freedoms overturned the unjust laws.

“It is disheartening, though unsurprising, to see [Republicans] resort to aimless, desperate trolling of Vice President Harris –tactics familiar to women and people of color in public life– rather than focusing on the issues that are top of mind for the people they serve,” Florida Senator Shevrin Jones said. “These same elected officials claim they want to keep political ideology out of the classroom, but then inject blatant partisanship into education every chance they get.”

If passed, the bill will go into effect on July 1, 2024.