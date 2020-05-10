Tampa Bay salons prepare to reopen on Monday under new guidelines

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Starting on Monday, more businesses can reopen in Florida. Barbershops, hair and nail salons will be allowed to operate again but under certain guidelines listed by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Valerie Novarro is ready for her shop, Nails by Valerie, to open back up and she is looking forward to seeing her clients again.

“We’ve all been waiting, its been six weeks,” Novarro said.

Novarro has enhanced her procedures at her salon by adding Plexiglas partitions to create space between clients. She plans to cover all of the furniture and she says everyone who comes in must wear a mask.

“Everyone will wear a mask,” she said. “We have to. We have some older generation that comes in and we have to protect them.”

Novarro tells 8 On Your Side she is excited to open her doors again, but for now she is going to remain cautious and will not be accepting any new clients.

“We have gotten a lot of calls from new clients as well,” Novarro said. “And that’s one thing that we do have to protect what we have, our longstanding clients, so we won’t be taking any new clients until this is all behind us.”

Located next to her nail salon are two other hair salons. Novarro tells 8 On Your Side all three of the shops will be opening on Monday and taking clients.

