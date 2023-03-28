FILE – A customer checks out a hand gun that is for sale and on display at SP firearms on June 23, 2022, in Hempstead, N.Y.

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Moms Demand Action is a national organization focused on fighting for public safety measures that they believe can protect people from gun violence.

Member, Kerri Kriseman, lives in the Tampa Bay area and said she wasn’t surprised to learn of the Nashville school shooting.

“I thought here we go again,” Kriseman said.

Kriseman shared that constant shootings at places that are supposed to be safe havens are why her group fears a new permitless carry law in Florida.

“Like any parent, I think of my children, other people’s children, I think of anyone, gun violence doesn’t discriminate,” she said.

Last week, the Florida House passed a permitless carry bill that allows residents and tourists to carry a firearm without a government-issued permit. The bill will head to the Senate for a vote.

Florida Sen. Jay Collins says the bill gets the “government permission slip out of the way.”

“We are taking a monumental step towards codifying our Second Amendment rights, that is what we are focused on in bringing back those God-given, constitutional rights to defend ourselves,” Collins said.

Moms Demand Action said they will not stop fighting, even if the bill passes.

“Maybe they will have a change of heart, maybe something in this most recent event will touch them enough to make them say ok we don’t need this, we don’t need permitless carry in Florida,” Kriseman said.