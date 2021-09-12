Tampa Bay man wins Alligator Lighthouse open water meet

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old swimmer from the Tampa Bay area posted the fastest time among more than 460 participants at an 8-mile open water meet in the Florida Keys.
Connor Signorin finished Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in three hours, five minutes and 37 seconds. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Brooke Bennett was the top woman.
The annual event is hosted by an Islamorada-based nonprofit to restore the 148-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys that are no longer used for navigation.
Earlier this week, the federal government approved granting ownership of the lighthouse to the Keys nonprofit.