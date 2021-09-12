Tampa Bay man wins Alligator Lighthouse open water meet

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, competitors in the Swim for Alligator Lighthouse, an open-water, long-distance event, round the Florida Keys lighthouse and head to shore Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, near Islamorada, Fla. The event began in 2013 to help raise awareness about preserving the almost 150-year-old lighthouse as well as five other lighthouses off the Keys. This year’s contest attracted 461 swimmers. (Steve Panariello/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old swimmer from the Tampa Bay area posted the fastest time among more than 460 participants at an 8-mile open water meet in the Florida Keys.

Connor Signorin finished Saturday’s Swim for Alligator Lighthouse in three hours, five minutes and 37 seconds. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Brooke Bennett was the top woman.

The annual event is hosted by an Islamorada-based nonprofit to restore the 148-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse and five other aging lighthouses off the Keys that are no longer used for navigation.

Earlier this week, the federal government approved granting ownership of the lighthouse to the Keys nonprofit.