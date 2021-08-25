Tampa Bay awarded 24% of Florida’s local rental assistance funds, nearly 8K families helped

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than $24 billion in rental assistance funding has already been distributed across the United States, aimed at forestalling evictions and keeping people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida has received $1.4 billion in funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Florida is one of the top five states in the country, with $1.4 billion awarded.
Texas, the state immediately above Florida in terms of funding awarded, has helped almost 200,000 families through the nearly $2 billion it received.
By comparison, Florida has only helped 34,901 households. New York, the state ranked just below Florida for funding, has only helped 3,110 households with its $1.2 billion.
Here’s the top five breakdown for states who got the most funding so far:
|State
|Funding Awarded
|Households helped as of July 2021
|California
|$2,610,593,356.30
|97,180
|Texas
|$1,946,983,604
|184,525
|Florida
|$1,441,188,973.40
|34,901
|New York
|$1,282,268,820.90
|3,110
|Pennsylvania
|$847,688,778.80
|50,359
Of the $1.4 billion Florida received, $871.2 million went to the state government to distribute through its own program, OUR Florida. The remaining $570 million was split among counties and cities for distribution at a more local level.
Breaking it down, Tampa Bay received about $138 million in ERAP funds across counties and cities. That accounts for roughly 24% of all local allotments in Florida.
Tampa Bay local government distributions have helped 7,992 households, or about 23% of families who received help across Florida.
In the table below, the specifics for Tampa Bay are laid out, with dollar values in millions:
|Local Government
|$ Jan. to March 2021
|$ April 2021
|$ May 2021
|$ June 2021
|$ July 2021
|Households helped Jan. to March 2021
|Households helped April 2021
|Households helped May 2021
|Households helped June 2021
|Households helped July 2021
|Total $ Distributed in Millions
|City of St. Petersburg
|$.0
|$.0
|$.4
|$1.2
|$1.7
|8
|66
|174
|242
|$8.0
|City of Tampa
|$.0
|$3.8
|$.7
|$1.1
|1,011
|178
|355
|$12.1
|Hillsborough County
|$.0
|$.0
|$2.7
|$3.
5
|$2.8
|6
|738
|1,001
|926
|$32.4
|Manatee County
|$.0
|$.5
|$.9
|$.7
|$.2
|4
|85
|161
|100
|41
|$12.2
|Pasco County
|$1.5
|$1.0
|$1.2
|$1.4
|$1.0
|290
|195
|223
|295
|226
|$16.7
|Pinellas County
|$.0
|$.1
|$1.4
|$2.2
|$2.5
|16
|192
|311
|376
|$21.4
|Polk County
|$.6
|$.7
|$.7
|$.0
|$.8
|128
|154
|135
|7
|130
|$21.9
|Sarasota County
|$.0
|$.0
|$.2
|$.4
|$.6
|28
|75
|115
|$13.1
|Florida
|$7.2
|$18.6
|$39.5
|$49.9
|$59.3
|1,771
|3,633
|7,940
|9,142
|12,415
|$1,441.2
In seven months, the state of Florida’s program has helped 12,009 households, using $135 million of the $871.2 million they received from ERAP.
Meanwhile, the current eviction moratorium through Oct. 3 is up for another battle in the U.S. Supreme Court.
The next compliance report, covering data through the month of August, will be published in September.