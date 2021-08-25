Tampa Bay awarded 24% of Florida’s local rental assistance funds, nearly 8K families helped

Signs hang on an apartment building during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than $24 billion in rental assistance funding has already been distributed across the United States, aimed at forestalling evictions and keeping people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida has received $1.4 billion in funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Florida is one of the top five states in the country, with $1.4 billion awarded.

Texas, the state immediately above Florida in terms of funding awarded, has helped almost 200,000 families through the nearly $2 billion it received.

By comparison, Florida has only helped 34,901 households. New York, the state ranked just below Florida for funding, has only helped 3,110 households with its $1.2 billion.

Here’s the top five breakdown for states who got the most funding so far:

State Funding Awarded Households helped as of July 2021 California $2,610,593,356.30 97,180 Texas $1,946,983,604 184,525 Florida $1,441,188,973.40 34,901 New York $1,282,268,820.90 3,110 Pennsylvania $847,688,778.80 50,359 (Source: U.S. Treasury ERAP Compliance Report)

Of the $1.4 billion Florida received, $871.2 million went to the state government to distribute through its own program, OUR Florida. The remaining $570 million was split among counties and cities for distribution at a more local level.

Breaking it down, Tampa Bay received about $138 million in ERAP funds across counties and cities. That accounts for roughly 24% of all local allotments in Florida.

Tampa Bay local government distributions have helped 7,992 households, or about 23% of families who received help across Florida.

In the table below, the specifics for Tampa Bay are laid out, with dollar values in millions:

Local Government $ Jan. to March 2021 $ April 2021 $ May 2021 $ June 2021 $ July 2021 Households helped Jan. to March 2021 Households helped April 2021 Households helped May 2021 Households helped June 2021 Households helped July 2021 Total $ Distributed in Millions City of St. Petersburg $.0 $.0 $.4 $1.2 $1.7 8 66 174 242 $8.0 City of Tampa $.0 $3.8 $.7 $1.1 1,011 178 355 $12.1 Hillsborough County $.0 $.0 $2.7 $3.

5 $2.8 6 738 1,001 926 $32.4 Manatee County $.0 $.5 $.9 $.7 $.2 4 85 161 100 41 $12.2 Pasco County $1.5 $1.0 $1.2 $1.4 $1.0 290 195 223 295 226 $16.7 Pinellas County $.0 $.1 $1.4 $2.2 $2.5 16 192 311 376 $21.4 Polk County $.6 $.7 $.7 $.0 $.8 128 154 135 7 130 $21.9 Sarasota County $.0 $.0 $.2 $.4 $.6 28 75 115 $13.1 Florida $7.2 $18.6 $39.5 $49.9 $59.3 1,771 3,633 7,940 9,142 12,415 $1,441.2 (Source: U.S. Treasury)

In seven months, the state of Florida’s program has helped 12,009 households, using $135 million of the $871.2 million they received from ERAP.

Meanwhile, the current eviction moratorium through Oct. 3 is up for another battle in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The next compliance report, covering data through the month of August, will be published in September.