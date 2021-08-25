Tampa Bay awarded 24% of Florida’s local rental assistance funds, nearly 8K families helped

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Signs hang on an apartment building during the pandemic, 2021 (Nexstar, file)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than $24 billion in rental assistance funding has already been distributed across the United States, aimed at forestalling evictions and keeping people in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida has received $1.4 billion in funds for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Florida is one of the top five states in the country, with $1.4 billion awarded.

Texas, the state immediately above Florida in terms of funding awarded, has helped almost 200,000 families through the nearly $2 billion it received.

By comparison, Florida has only helped 34,901 households. New York, the state ranked just below Florida for funding, has only helped 3,110 households with its $1.2 billion.

Here’s the top five breakdown for states who got the most funding so far:

StateFunding AwardedHouseholds helped as of July 2021
California$2,610,593,356.3097,180
Texas$1,946,983,604184,525
Florida$1,441,188,973.4034,901
New York$1,282,268,820.903,110
Pennsylvania$847,688,778.8050,359
(Source: U.S. Treasury ERAP Compliance Report)

Of the $1.4 billion Florida received, $871.2 million went to the state government to distribute through its own program, OUR Florida. The remaining $570 million was split among counties and cities for distribution at a more local level.

Breaking it down, Tampa Bay received about $138 million in ERAP funds across counties and cities. That accounts for roughly 24% of all local allotments in Florida.

Tampa Bay local government distributions have helped 7,992 households, or about 23% of families who received help across Florida.

In the table below, the specifics for Tampa Bay are laid out, with dollar values in millions:

Local Government$ Jan. to March 2021$ April 2021$ May 2021$ June 2021$ July 2021Households helped Jan. to March 2021Households helped April 2021Households helped May 2021Households helped June 2021Households helped July 2021Total $ Distributed in Millions
City of St. Petersburg$.0$.0$.4$1.2$1.7866174242$8.0
City of Tampa$.0$3.8$.7$1.11,011178355$12.1
Hillsborough County$.0$.0$2.7$3.
5		$2.867381,001926$32.4
Manatee County$.0$.5$.9$.7$.248516110041$12.2
Pasco County$1.5$1.0$1.2$1.4$1.0290195223295226$16.7
Pinellas County$.0$.1$1.4$2.2$2.516192311376$21.4
Polk County$.6$.7$.7$.0$.81281541357130$21.9
Sarasota County$.0$.0$.2$.4$.62875115$13.1
Florida$7.2$18.6$39.5$49.9$59.31,7713,6337,9409,14212,415$1,441.2
(Source: U.S. Treasury)

In seven months, the state of Florida’s program has helped 12,009 households, using $135 million of the $871.2 million they received from ERAP.

Meanwhile, the current eviction moratorium through Oct. 3 is up for another battle in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The next compliance report, covering data through the month of August, will be published in September.

Follow Sam Sachs on Facebook
Follow Sam Sachs on Twitter
Send Sam news tips at ssachs@wfla.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss