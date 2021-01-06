Tampa Bay area lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – As disorder unfolds in Washington D.C., lawmakers from Tampa Bay have taken to social media with a bipartisan condemnation of the protests underway in Washington D.C.

Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter calling on the president calling on his supporters to stand down:

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep Kathy Castor who oversees the fourteenth district of Florida took to Twitter and said:

“It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power.”

Have no doubt: Joe Biden will be sworn in as President in 2 weeks. — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) January 6, 2021

Florida Republican Congressman Daniel Webster who serves Florida’s 11th congressional district said:

“Thank you Capitol Police for protecting Congress. Attacks on law enforcement doing their jobs is wrong. Protesting is a constitutional right, but violence is wrong.”

I agree. Thank you Capitol Police for protecting Congress. Attacks on law enforcement doing their jobs is wrong. Protesting is a constitutional right, but violence is wrong. https://t.co/7B7Rg2W8AI — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) January 6, 2021

Gus Bilirakis Congressman for Florida’s 12th Congressional District:

My staff has been told to shelter in place for their safety, and I am watching the scene at the Capitol unfold. While I support the Constitutionally-protected right for peaceful protest, some of the images I am seeing on the news do not constitute a peaceful demonstration. (1/2) — Gus Bilirakis (@RepGusBilirakis) January 6, 2021

Florida State Senator Janet Cruz who serves District 18 in the Florida Senate:

The election over. Call this shit off, Mr. President. — Janet Cruz (@SenJanetCruz) January 6, 2021

