TAMPA (WFLA) – As disorder unfolds in Washington D.C., lawmakers from Tampa Bay have taken to social media with a bipartisan condemnation of the protests underway in Washington D.C.
Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter calling on the president calling on his supporters to stand down:
U.S. Rep Kathy Castor who oversees the fourteenth district of Florida took to Twitter and said:
“It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power.”
Florida Republican Congressman Daniel Webster who serves Florida’s 11th congressional district said:
“Thank you Capitol Police for protecting Congress. Attacks on law enforcement doing their jobs is wrong. Protesting is a constitutional right, but violence is wrong.”
Gus Bilirakis Congressman for Florida’s 12th Congressional District:
Florida State Senator Janet Cruz who serves District 18 in the Florida Senate:
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Tampa Bay area lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests
- ‘Stay peaceful!’ President Trump tells supporters to support police as Capitol is overrun
- Bucs defensive coordinator, Todd Bowles, to interview for Atlanta Falcons head coaching job
- Videos, photos show protesters inside US Capitol
- Hillsborough County fires outside vendor it hired for COVID-19 vaccine rollout