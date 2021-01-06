Tampa Bay area lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police hold off Trump supporters who tried to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – As disorder unfolds in Washington D.C., lawmakers from Tampa Bay have taken to social media with a bipartisan condemnation of the protests underway in Washington D.C.

Senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter calling on the president calling on his supporters to stand down:

U.S. Rep Kathy Castor who oversees the fourteenth district of Florida took to Twitter and said:

“It’s entirely outrageous that the defeated president is egging on racist white supremacists for violent action, disrupting a peaceful transfer of power.”

Florida Republican Congressman Daniel Webster who serves Florida’s 11th congressional district said:

“Thank you Capitol Police for protecting Congress. Attacks on law enforcement doing their jobs is wrong. Protesting is a constitutional right, but violence is wrong.”

Gus Bilirakis Congressman for Florida’s 12th Congressional District:

Florida State Senator Janet Cruz who serves District 18 in the Florida Senate:

This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss