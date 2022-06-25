ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Anti-abortion advocates in the Tampa Bay area are celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Those in favor of the high court ruling said this is a step toward eliminating abortion altogether.

Two months ago, Florida Preborn Rescue was rallying in North Straub park. On Friday they returned. Anti-abortion members are celebrating a momentous change in abortion legislation.

It’s an organization offering ‘Christ-centered’ and ‘sidewalk counseling’ to women. While Mahurin doesn’t know how much will change in Florida after roe v wade was overturned, he said his work will continue.

“Where the actual activism is going to happen is going to be in front of those clinics helping women and also advocating for legislation that will move the ball forward on life,” he said.

State leaders have reacted to the ruling.

“For years, I have emphasized that Congress can and must do more for unborn children and their mothers,” said Sen. Marco Rubio. “We need to adopt pro-life policies that support families, rather than destroy them. This comprehensive legislation would make a real difference to American parents and children in need.”

Rubio released the framework for his Providing for Life Act after the court’s ruling. The legislation includes reforms for existing programs and seeks funds to be directed to WIC, paid parental leave, and other support programs for pregnant and new moms, as well as young children.

“I firmly believe that life begins at conception and that every child deserves to be welcomed into this world with open and loving arms,” said Sen. Rick Scott. “Abortion ends a life. It is abhorrent and has no place in our society. While we celebrate the Court’s latest ruling, the fight to protect the sanctity of life is not over. Lawmakers and the pro-life movement have the responsibility to make adoption more accessible and affordable, and do everything in our power to meet the needs of struggling women and their families so they can choose life. We cannot stop fighting until every life, born and unborn, is valued.”

“I’m very thankful that we have leadership in place within our state that wants to move forward with this and gets to the whole idea of whole care,” said Charles DiMarco, New life solutions President & CEO.

New Life Solutions is an anti-abortion organization offering a wide variety of services to women at its’ four medical clinics in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

“As celebratory as today is in the pro-life movement and it is monumental and historic, it actually is the start to the work because we know the services will need to be increased and I was providing care to individuals that need care,” DiMarco said.

DiMarco said their goal as an organization is to provide whole care for the person. In one week from Friday, Florida will begin limiting women to abortion to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Florida could be a destination state for those that desire in abortion,” he said.

DiMarco said it all depends on how other states regulate abortion.