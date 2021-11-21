Tampa airport sees increase in travelers for Thanksgiving weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and it has people ready to hit the roads and airways. A TSA spokesperson said more than 2 million people passed through airport checkpoints around the nation Friday.

AAA projects that more than 53 million people are headed to see their loved ones this holiday season, a 13% jump in comparison to last year.

“We drove down to see my mom and dad we haven’t seen them in a long time,” Ainslie Mclean said.

She and her mother came to TPA to pick up her daughter. “I’m really excited to see them. I haven’t seen my family since July.”

TSA officials said this Thanksgiving weekend is the highest travel volume they’ve seen since the pandemic started. Reed Mclean said it was evident on her plane.

“I was in the last seat. There were no seats left,” she said.

Cord McDonald told 8 On Your Side he’s glad people are out and about again.

“I think some people are tired of being cooped up and ready to live their lives and not be held down.”