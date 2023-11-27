ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Former WWE superstar Tamara Sytch, better known as “Sunny,” is scheduled to be sentenced Monday after pleading “no contest” to causing a deadly crash last year.

According to NBC Affiliate WESH, Sytch was involved in a crash in Ormond Beach in March 2022. Police said the former pro-wrestling star had a blood alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit when she caused a “chain-reaction crash” that killed 75-year-old Julian Lasseter and injured others.

Authorities also said Sytch had an unsealed bottle of vodka in her car at the time of the crash.

The 50-year-old has been in jail since May after her bond was revoked, WESH reported. She’s facing a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Sytch pleaded no contest to two felony charges: DUI causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death, as well as six misdemeanor charges.

Her sentencing was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.