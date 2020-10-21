LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Tallahassee woman used tire iron to beat 3-year-old boy to death, police say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Leon County Jail

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tallahassee police say a woman accused in the death of a 3-year-old boy hit him repeatedly with a tire iron.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Jefferson brought the unresponsive boy to the emergency room at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:58 p.m. with severe trauma to his head and face.

The toddler had a body temperature of 88 degrees when he arrived at the ER. He was pronounced dead six minutes later by hospital staff, who called Tallahassee police.

According to WCTV, Jefferson told responding officers the boy fell after standing on the sink while brushing his teeth. Jefferson claimed the toilet broke in the boy’s fall, and broken pieces of porcelain caused cuts on the boy’s body.

However, Tallahassee police say the victim’s injuries and evidence at the scene did not appear to be consistent with the version of events Jefferson had provided and said the child’s injuries were inconsistent with the fall she described, as well as a lack of continuity in her timeline of events.

Jefferson later admitted to police that she used a metal tire iron to hit the boy several times.

When officers asked Jefferson if she used physical punishment on the boy before, she said he was “stubborn and often required more strikes or blows than his older sibling.”

In the wake of the charges, Tallahassee police are encouraging people to report child abuse by calling police at 850-891-4200, Crime Stoppers at 850-570-TIPS or the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss