TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Talladega Speedway is offering itself as a temporary refuge for Floridians that are escaping from Hurricane Ian.

The superspeedway, located just off I-20 between Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama, will offer part of its campgrounds for refugees at no cost starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Evacuees will be able to bring their campers, trailers, and vehicles to the Geico Free Camping Parks, according to the a release. Commercial vehicles, however, will not be allowed.

The parks include GEICO South Park outside of Turns 1 & 2 and GEICO West C, located just off Speedway Boulevard at Tipton Road. Evacuees will also be able to stay at GEICO North Park across the street from the main entrance and lines I-20.

The superspeedway said evacuees will be able to shower and use the restrooms near Geico South Park.

(Credit: Talladega Superspeedway)

“We at Talladega Superspeedway are committed to helping our friends in Florida, Alabama, and the surrounding states during this time of need,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “We hope to provide a sense of relief by offering a place to stay for no charge for evacuees during this time of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone in the path of the storm.”

Those with pets must keep them on a leash while on the campground.

For more information, call 1-877-Go2-DEGA or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com.