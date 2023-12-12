MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida U.S. Postal Service worker is facing a robbery charge after a confrontation with a customer was caught on camera over the weekend.

According to NBC Affiliate WTVJ, Shintell Ford, 39, a clerk at the post office at 425 Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami, was arrested on Saturday for robbery by sudden snatching.

WTVJ spoke with the alleged victim, Miguel Bravo, who said the incident all began when Ford allegedly made racist remarks to another customer.

“The postal worker said to her, ‘English, I don’t speak Spanish. If you don’t speak English, out of here,'” Bravo told WTVJ. “The workers were making derogatory, racist statements such as, ‘They don’t speak English,’ ‘They’re not getting any service today,’ and ‘Oh, they need to go back to their country, they need to get out of here.'”

Bravo told the local news station that he confronted Ford and began filming the interaction.

In the video, Bravo can be heard telling Ford he’s going to “file a formal complaint,” to which the 39-year-old replied, “I don’t care what you do, sir. I don’t give a f—, two f—s. Now take that to the news, I don’t care.”

From there, Bravo’s cellphone video shows the worker smacking the phone from his hand. According to WTVJ, Bravo said Ford took his phone to the back and tried to break it, but police were called and arrested her.

WTVJ said the woman bailed out of jail, and when they went to her home on Monday, no one answered the door.

At this time, the 39-year-old’s employment status with the USPS is unknown, and a spokesperson told WTVJ to speak with Miami Police, saying “a statement was not expected to be released.”

When WTVJ spoke with Bravo, he was wearing a brace on his hand. He said he’s wearing it due to an injury he suffered during the interaction.

“To come to the post office and have to send in a mail and be subjected to hate and discrimination, no one deserves that. That could very well happen to my mother,” Bravo told WTVJ.