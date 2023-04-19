TAMPA, Fla. (WLFA) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating one of its own deputies for a remark allegedly made during the arrest of 19-year-old Keith Moses, who is accused of killing three people, including a news reporter in February.

Unredacted body camera video, obtained by WKMG, appears to show the events surrounding Moses’ arrest. The teen is accused of killing 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, and Orlando TV news reporter Dylan Lyons.

In the unredacted video taken moments after Moses’s capture, a first responder can be heard saying, “That little girl, man, if she doesn’t make it…” referencing T’yonna Major, who authorities said was shot and killed inside her home.

“The other guy is with the news people,” another first responder said back.

“They should just let us take him out back and kill him,” the first man responds.

That recorded remark is what the sheriff’s office said prompted a closer look at the events that unfolded.

According to WKMG, citing a response from the sheriff’s office, the investigation’s findings will be made public upon its completion.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to WFLA’s request for comment.