TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orange County deputy received a written reprimand after making an inappropriate comment during a triple murder suspect’s arrest on Feb. 22, NBC affiliate WESH reported.

In February, Keith Moses was accused of going on a deadly shooting spree, shooting five people and killing three, in Pine Hills.

Deputy Taylor Atlee was heard on bodycam video saying, “They should just let us take him out back and kill him.”

The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty to the murders of Nathacha Augustin, 38, T’yonna Major, 9, and Orlando news reporter Dylan Lyons.

During the sheriff’s office investigation, Atlee reportedly said he “allowed his ’emotions’ to get the best of him.” He regrets his comment.