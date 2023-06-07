ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – Vegan Taco Bell lovers, it’s your time to shine!

Taco Bell announced Wednesday that their beloved crunchwrap is taking on a new twist – the Vegan Crunchwrap. After years of testing and testing, the fast food restaurant said Taco Bell’s creative chefs had “unlocked the perfect recipe” for its first “fully vegan entree item.”

But there’s a catch.

Starting Thursday, the new tasty menu item will be available at Taco Bells in three cities – Los Angeles, New York City and Orlando.

Taco Bell said the new Vegan Crunchwrap “puts a new twist on what it means to enjoy vegan food.” The crunchwrap consists of vegan seasoned plant-based beef, blanco sauce, warm vegan nacho sauce, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes all wrapped up in a crunchy tostada shell.

“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, in a statement. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering. Because let’s admit it, we’ve all eaten plenty of products on today’s market that don’t taste great and certainly aren’t craveable.”

According to Taco Bell, all of the crunchwrap’s ingredients have been certified as vegan by the American Vegetarian Association.

“Our fans are always hacking our customizable menu to try new options, especially veggie-forward,” said Missy Schaaphok, Director of Global Nutrition and Sustainability at Taco Bell, in a statement. “So now we’re hacking the hack, if you will, with a product that’s completely vegan as-is, right off the menu. I may be biased, but no veggie burger could compare.”

What Taco Bell locations will offer the new Vegan Crunchwrap?

Only three cities will offer the new item, the participating locations are:

Orlando : 11893 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida

: 11893 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, Florida New York City : 976 6th Ave, New York, New York

: 976 6th Ave, New York, New York Los Angeles: 6741 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, California

The Vegan Crunchwrap will be offered at all three of these locations for a limited time while supplies last.