TAMPA (WFLA) – Just in time for snowbird season more flights are being planned from Tampa Bay to Canada.

Tampa International Airport announced this week it has added flights to Winnipeg.

The new non-stop service is through Swoop Airlines. They will be running twice each week, with the first flight beginning in November.

Right now the November flights on Swoop’s booking site show fares as low as $200 to $250 round-trip.



To book a flight, go to Swoop’s website