TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) is searching for a swimmer who went missing off the coast of Florida.

USCG announced the search for Jonathan Michael Christy in a social media post just after midnight on Sunday.

The 46-year-old swimmer was last seen near Vero Beach on the Atlantic coast. He was described as a white male and was wearing gray shorts when he disappeared, according to USCG.

The Coast Guard resumed their search for Christy on Monday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call USCG Sector Miami at (305) 535-4472.