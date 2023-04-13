Related video above: Brood of alligators spotted sunbathing near Sarasota golf course

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is home to over 1 million alligators, and if you’ve ever wanted to get up close and swim next to one, this Sunshine State non-profit allows guests to do just that, but for a price.

In Homestead, Florida, guests can actually take a 30-minute underwater tour to get up close and personal with a gator! While swimming next to an alligator may be scary to some, the Everglades Outpost stated that there is a protective net barrier set in place between the reptile and the swimmer.

Before diving into the 30,000-gallon aquatic habitat, swimmers will have to endure a safety briefing. Once in the water, guests will be accompanied by wildlife expert Chris Gillette for the whole duration of the tour.

While in the water, guests will not be allowed to touch the gators, but they’ll be able to get close enough to observe the reptile’s behavior.

During the tour, guests will learn about the background of the animal, what a nuisance gator is, and how guests can help raise awareness about the rising nuisance alligator issue in the state.

The wildlife rescue added that the experience is designed for serious underwater photographers and wildlife enthusiasts.

The underwater tour costs $250 per person. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The Everglades Outpost was founded in 1991. The non-profit was created to take in sick or injured animals, rehabilitate them, and release them back into the wild.