TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A swastika was spray-painted over a sign welcoming guests to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to NBC affiliate WPTV.

The video shows a tarp covering the name “Trump” and crews later seen painting over the hate symbol on Friday.

WPTV reached out to the Trump Organization for comment, but there was no reply. A spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said the incident appeared to have never been filed.

There are no reports of who may have spray-painted the symbol.