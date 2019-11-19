Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – The Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated after someone reported a suspicious package, officials said.
The report came in just after 6:15 a.m. and prompted a response from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Police Department.
The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.
