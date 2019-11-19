Suspicious package prompts evacuation of Daytona Beach International Airport

Planes of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are parked at Daytona International Airport with oceanfront condominiums in the background during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) – The Daytona Beach International Airport has been evacuated after someone reported a suspicious package, officials said.

The report came in just after 6:15 a.m. and prompted a response from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Daytona Beach International Airport @FlyDAB is being evacuated due to a suspicious package reported around 6:15 a.m. Please check back here for updates – we'll post more info as it becomes available. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 19, 2019

