Suspects wanted for burning Florida’s Southernmost Point Buoy

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — Key West police are looking for two men suspected of burning Florida’s Southernmost Point Buoy, according to a post on the department’s Facebook.

According to police, two white men are believed to have put a Christmas tree in front of the buoy and lighting it on fire.

Photos showed the burned surface of the buoy, which was described as “extensive” by police.

The city of Key West said Monday the buoy is being restored and should be “good as new” in three to four days.

The Southernmost Point Buoy is a popular tourist destination for those who want to visit the most southern location in the continental United States.

The KWPD asks that if you know who burned the buoy, call them at 305-809-1000.