KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Stolen pizza and Pokémon cards are what led to the deputy-involved shooting in Kissimmee Wednesday night, according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported Osceola County deputies were called to a Target on reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, employees told them two masked men came into the store and stole a pizza and multiple packs of Pokemon cards.

Deputies saw the suspects get into the suspicious vehicle, according to WESH.

WESH said the deputy-involved shooting happened when they went to arrest to the two suspects, as well as two other people in the car.

One suspect was killed and two others were injured, according to the news station. The deputies were not injured.

The sheriff’s office said the names of the two deputies involved is not being released under protection from under Marsy’s Law.

Michael Gomez, 18, faces theft charges.