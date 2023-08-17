TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is wanted after an ax assault and a shooting in Tallahassee on Thursday that police believe are related, according to police.

A man suffered serious injuries at about 4:15 p.m. after he was assaulted with an ax, according to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD). At about 5:30 p.m., police responded to Fred George Road for a report of a shooting.

A man who was shot has life-threatening injuries, police said.

“Officers are actively working to locate and apprehend the suspect, and TPD urges citizens to be cautious in the North Monroe Street corridor near Mission Road, Fred George Road and Old Bainbridge Road,” police said in a statement.

Police said updates would be provided as they become available.