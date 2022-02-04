Suspected serial killer to be charged in murders of Miami homeless men

MIAMI (WFLA/AP) — A man who authorities believe was a serial killer who targeted Miami’s homeless will be formally charged for multiple murders, prosecutors said.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to announce the filing of murder charges against 25-year-old Willy Maceo.

Police say Maceo who is a real estate agent is suspected following two separate shootings of homeless men back on Dec. 21.

Detectives say video surveillance footage placed Maceo’s car at one of the attacks, and then ballistics testing showed the same gun was used in both attacks.

Maceo was arrested in December and has been held without bond.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.