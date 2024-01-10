TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old man suspected of driving drunk was arrested after traveling 126 mph on a South Florida highway, according to NBC affiliate WBBH.

Video captured by the Florida Highway Patrol shows Rigo Mendez racing down US-41 near Jamica Bay in Fort Myers around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mendez was booked into the Lee County Jail for DUI, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

Court records show that Mendez has a lengthy history of traffic violations from 2021 including two other DUI charges and a hit-and-run case involving leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.