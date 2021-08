TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are searching for a suspect after the robbery of a money truck in Miami-Dade County.

Officials said two people were seen removing bags of money from an unmarked truck parked outside a business.

An employee at the business saw suspects flee and discharged his firearm.

Local law enforcement responded and took one person into custody. The second person remains at large.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and will be updated.