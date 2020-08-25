Suspect in social distancing attack at Florida Publix turns himself in, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WESH) — The person accused of punching a 75-year-old man who asked a woman to maintain social distancing in a Daytona Beach Shores Publix has turned himself in.

Daytona Beach Shores police said both the man and woman involved have come forward and are cooperating with investigators.

According to a police report, the 75-year-old man asked a woman inside the store not to stand so close to him while they were in the checkout line. The man told police he recently had heart surgery so he was doing his best to follow social distancing guidelines.

The man told police there was no confrontation with the woman inside the store, but when he got to the parking lot a man walked up to him and punched him in the chest, knocking him to the ground.

The man then stood over the victim and said, “One word and I kill you,” according to the report.

The victim told police he then saw the man drive away in a vehicle with the woman whom he’d confronted about social distancing.