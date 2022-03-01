Suspect in machete attack at Florida Waffle House charged with attempted murder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Daytona Beach police arrested a man whom they said attacked a woman with a machete at a local Waffle House last Thursday.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the suspect was identified as Pierre Kendrick, 34. of Daytona Beach.

Police said surveillance video showed the suspect speaking with the victim at a booth before the attack. However, the victim told police she didn’t know who the man was at the time.

After mingling with other customers and returning to the woman’s booth, Kendrick pulled out the machete from his pants and hit her several times, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Pierre Kendrick, charged with attempted first degree murder (Volusia County Jail)

A witness said they heard the woman scream as she was sliced with the blade.

The victim called 911 for help and was hospitalized with serious injuries after the attack, police said.

Jail records show Kendrick was charged with attempted first degree murder and several other gun and drug charges. The records also show Kendrick is a convicted felon.