Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found at Florida hotel

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO JEFFERY INSTEAD OF JEFFREY – This undated photo provided by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeffery Powell. Investigators said three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in rural South Carolina. Greenwood County deputies named Powell as a person of interest. (Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said a man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday afternoon inside a Greenwood County home.

Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood a child was also hurt but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911.

Deputies say 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell was arrested several hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida. The sheriff says the victims knew Powell, but deputies are trying to figure out exactly what led to the killings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss