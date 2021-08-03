Suspect in fatal S. Carolina shooting of 3 found at Florida hotel

CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO JEFFERY INSTEAD OF JEFFREY – This undated photo provided by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office shows Jeffery Powell. Investigators said three people were killed and one other person was hurt in a shooting Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in rural South Carolina. Greenwood County deputies named Powell as a person of interest. (Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the killing of three people in rural South Carolina hopped on a plane after the shootings and was arrested hours later at a Florida hotel.

Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly said a man and two women were killed in the shootings Monday afternoon inside a Greenwood County home.

Kelly told The Index-Journal of Greenwood a child was also hurt but managed to get out of the home and go to a neighbor who called 911.

Deputies say 36-year-old Jeffery David Powell was arrested several hours later at a hotel in Jacksonville, Florida. The sheriff says the victims knew Powell, but deputies are trying to figure out exactly what led to the killings.