TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The suspect in a death investigation of Florida mother Cassie Carli, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in Alabama, voluntarily signed a waiver of extradition to Florida, according to a report.

Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information and destruction of evidence. He appeared in a Tennessee court on April 4 but refused extradition, telling the judge, “there are some things that need to be resolved before I’m willing to go that route.”

Days later, Spanevelo signed off on his extradition to Florida, according to a report from WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, who cited a court coordinator.

The news came days after Carli’s body was found buried in a shallow grave at an Alabama barn, roughly one week after she went missing in Navarre, Florida. Deputies said Carli was supposed to pick up her 4-year-old daughter Saylor from Spanevelo during a custody exchange when she went missing.

Spanevelo was arrested in Tennessee on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Tennessee Child Protective Services ultimately returned Saylor to family members following the arrest of her father.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place in Huntsville, Alabama where Carli’s cause of death was expected to be determined. Spanevelo could receive additional charges depending on the finding of the autopsy.

Authorities have yet to release the finding of the autopsy.