Student shot at Florida high school, suspect in custody

Florida

SANFORD, Fla. (WESH) — A high school in Sanford, Florida was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting took place on campus.

School officials said one student was shot and a suspect is in custody. Police added the injured student is in non-life-threatening condition and that the shooting happened in the area of Tomahawk Hall.

“This was an isolated incident,” the school wrote in a statement. “Students are safe on campus, but will remain in lockdown until cleared by law enforcement.”

Parents were asked not to come to the school. WESH 2 crews saw parents on scene seeking answers being turned away as law enforcement continues to investigate.

School officials said there would be a delayed dismissal because of the incident. Sanford Police said the scene is contained and there is no longer an active threat.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

