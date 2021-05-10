Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Orlando US Immigration Office, police say

Florida

by: WESH

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service Building on Corporate Center Boulevard.

Authorities warn there is a heavy police presence in the area between South Semoran Boulevard and Commander Drive, north of Hoffner Avenue.

Police do confirm that a suspect has been taken into custody. Further details into the deadly shooting have been released.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon is heading to the scene. WESH 2 News will bring you the latest developments as they become available.

