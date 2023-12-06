TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspect is in custody after a bomb threat that prompted a lockdown at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Wednesday morning, WEAR-TV reported.

The Pensacola News Journal and WEAR reported that NAS Pensacola was on lockdown Wednesday as officials investigated a suspected bomb threat at the base.

The alleged threat was made around 9:30 a.m., and was reported to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office minutes later, according to WEAR.

The News Journal reported that the lockdown was precautionary and Navy officials were investigating the threat. The sheriff’s office did not respond to the base, but told media outlets they would send deputies if needed.

“Naval Security Forces, in coordination with local law enforcement partners, executed pre-planned responses and are in the process of clearing the affected areas,” NAS Pensacola said in a updated press release. “No one was injured and the individual suspected of making the threat is in custody.”

Four years ago Wednesday, three Naval airmen were killed and eight others were wounded after a Saudi Arabian student opened fire at the base. According to WEAR, the student, Mohammed Alshamrani had participated a Pentagon-sponsored training program, which allowed him to have access to the base.

On Tuesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz introduced legislation that aims to “hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for aiding and abetting the terrorist attack” at NAS Pensacola in 2019.