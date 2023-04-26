(WFLA) — One person was arrested following a high-speed chase on I-75 in South Florida Wednesday afternoon.

Aerial video from NBC affiliate WTVJ, captured what appeared the be a red Mercedes SUV as it swerved through northbound traffic on I-75.

The driver eventually exited the highway and ditched the vehicle in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Authorities, following close behind, surrounded the building where the suspect ran to near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 7th Street. Minutes later, a person was taken out in handcuffs.

The chase was believed to have started in Miami-Dade. Additional information was not immediately provided.

