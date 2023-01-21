DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Daytona Beach police responded to a shooting at AdventHealth Saturday morning.

According to the police department’s Twitter, the shooter has been contained by law enforcement and was not a threat to the other patients.

Dr. Joshua Horenstein, who is listed as a cardiologist for AdventHealth, responded to the police department’s tweet, saying he was locked in a closet during the incident.

Police later said the staff and patients were removed from the area. Civilians were asked to avoid the area.